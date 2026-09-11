SOOAR offers mental health help, sponsors You Matter event Saturday

The purple and teal lamppost banners lining Main Street communicate an important message to community members: YOU MATTER. Spearheaded by the Belleville-based nonprofit organization SOOAR (Strategies to Overcome Obstacles and Avoid Recidivism), this local campaign is part of a nationwide effort to end stigma surrounding mental health and connect residents with life-saving resources.

SOOAR was established in 2005 and focuses on prevention, harm reduction and life skills development. Community outreach is integral to their mission as they seek to empower marginalized individuals, such as those facing housing instability or substance use, in Metro Detroit.

In 2020, SOOAR launched the community outreach team Boots on the Ground (BOG) when they partnered with the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network and became the first organization outside of Detroit authorized to operate a syringe service program. The BOG team meets people in real time wherever they are to provide essential supplies and support. SOOAR believes that consistent, ongoing outreach helps to build trust in the community, based on the principle “nothing for them without them.”

Through this close work with the community, the need for spiritual support alongside harm reduction led to the creation of Called 2 Care Ministries, SOOAR’s faith-based extension. Called 2 Care travels to where help is needed and offers spiritual support, encouragement and prayer, often in locations where it was not previously available.

Founder and Executive Director of SOOAR Valerie Kelley-Bonner stated that SOOAR felt driven to launch the You Matter campaign because there are “a lot of people suffering in silence [who] need to know they are not alone, especially in suicidal ideation.”

On Saturday, Sept. 12, SOOAR and the Belleville DDA, with support from community partners Tornado Pizza and Atwater Street Tacos, are hosting the You Matter Belleville Community Wellness Event, described as “a day of hope, connection, resources and community,” to remind everyone that their lives have value.

Taking place on Fourth Street in front of the Belleville-Area District Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will feature multiple speakers, musical performances, art displays, a community resource table and a “You Matter 48111” banner for participants to sign that will later be displayed at different locations in the city.

There will also be a Suicide Awareness Walk from the library to the Harper’s Wings of Hope memorial for a shared moment of silence. Everyone is encouraged to wear purple to show their care and support.

More information about SOOAR can be found at sooar-nonprofit.org or by calling (734) 697-9511. A QR code will be available at the event allowing those interested to join SOOAR’s Suicide Survivor and Grief Support Group.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You are not alone. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Services are free, confidential, and available 24/7.