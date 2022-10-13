Sheena Barnes, Bart Patterson vie for Sumpter Treasurer seat

Sheena D. Barnes, 62, of 28321 Sumpter Rd., New Boston, is the Democratic candidate for Sumpter Township Treasurer. She unseated the appointed Democratic treasurer Vincent Warren in the August primary.

Warren was appointed to the position on June 16, 2021, following the death of elected Treasurer James Clark on June 7, 2021 from complications of COVID.

The partial term being sought runs through Nov. 20, 2024.

Barnes, who was appointed trustee in 2018 and served a partial term, also has run for Sumpter Township trustee, clerk, and treasurer.

She is the mother of Julius, Sharnice, and Jamarnea and grandmother of five.

Barnes has been the owner of Sheena Barnes BBQ Bones for 35 years and has lived in the township her whole life. She graduated from Airport High School and attended WCCC.

She is a member of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts, Southwestern Democratic Club, and Belleville Lake Fest. She enjoys singing, dancing, and art.

Barnes said she is running for this office “to make a difference to the stagnated board of trustees and be the eyes and ears and voice of the people.”

She said her goals, once elected, are the youth, family development, applying for grants, and most of all, economic development.

“Cut out big spending,” she said.

Bart Patterson

Republican candidate Bart Patterson, 23745 Sumpter Rd., Sumpter Township, did not return a candidate’s questionnaire from the Independent.

He has served two years on the planning commission. In March, Supervisor Tim Bowman appointed him to the Board of Review.

When he was appointed to the commission in August 2020, he told the township board: he had lived in the township for 24 years and had been a licensed builder for 37 years, first being licensed when he was 17 years old.