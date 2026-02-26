SEMCOG to present check to Belleville at new city hall March 2

The Southeastern Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) will present a check for $552,890 for pedestrian safety to the city of Belleville at the city council’s first official meeting at its new city hall at 330 Charles St.

The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 2. Entry into the meeting room is through a location at the rear of the building.

The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant of federal funds is for Main Street traffic calming and pedestrian improvements.

The special presentation during the meeting will include remarks from city leadership and SEMCOG, as well as state and federal elected leaders and staff.

The Belleville project includes installing a single-lane roundabout at Third Street, curb bump-outs, and raised crosswalks on Main Street at Fourth to slow traffic, improve pedestrian access, and meet ADA standards.

The project has a goal of reducing traffic-related crashes and serious injuries; implementing equity-driven solutions to ensure transportation safety and accessibility; promoting active transportation modes such as walking and biking by creating safer pathways and crossings; enhancing safety and accessibility along Main Street; and supporting the local businesses and economic vitality that rely on this key community corridor.

The TAP grant is funded through the federal government and recipients selected by local elected leaders through the SEMCOG Regional Review process.