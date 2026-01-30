Searching for Rosie the Riveter stories to help shape Rosie Day 2026

Michigan’s manufacturing leaders and community partners have united to plan the annual Michigan Rosie the Riveter Day, to be held on Friday, March 13, at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.

The event will spotlight Michigan’s legacy in manufacturing, aerospace, and farming — industries sustained during World War II by women who built planes, tanks, engines, and tools while keeping agriculture strong at home. Their work reshaped the American workforce.

“Michigan Rosie Day honors the women whose skill and resolve kept Michigan moving during wartime,” said Cindy Kangas, executive director of the Capital Area Manufacturing Council. “We hope their example inspires today’s women in STEM and the skilled trades to pursue bold careers, and that these stories continue to shape how we teach, recruit, and remember.”

Event organizers are seeking descendants, relatives, and community members with connections to WWII era manufacturing, aerospace, military service, or farming. Families are invited to share photographs, letters, uniforms, factory stories, farm records, and memories for inclusion in a scrolling historical slideshow and curated displays at the event.

“We encourage Michiganders to open old boxes, and make a few meaningful phone calls,” said Tanya Blehm, event coordinator. “Ask your parents, grandparents, and aunts what your family was doing during the war. Those conversations keep our country’s history, our local businesses, and our family legacies alive.”

“We are deeply committed to accessibility,” said Jeannette Gutierrez, Rosie the Riveter Association of Michigan.

“If a WWII era Rosie or veteran relative is homebound or unable to attend, our team will work with families to ensure their story and likeness are represented. Children and grandchildren of Rosies are invited and encouraged to speak on behalf of their loved ones during the program so every legacy can be honored and shared,” she said.

“When grandchildren share their Rosie’s story, they carry forward not just family pride, but the values of hard work and courage that define Michigan,” said Wanda Norman, Automation Alley. “Every Rosie’s story matters — whether told in person, through a photograph, or by a loved one. Michigan Rosie Day is committed to ensuring no voice is left behind.”

Families with WWII era stories, photos, or artifacts — or those wishing to represent a homebound relative — are encouraged to contact Cindy at [email protected]. Individuals interested in sharing their family’s Rosie the Riveter story or representing a loved one may register as a speaker at https://mirosieday.org/. For ongoing announcements, program highlights, and event updates, follow Michigan Rosie Day on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/share/1UHavGPDuz/.