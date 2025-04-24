‘Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.’ at VBT Black Box Theater

The Van Buren Community Players will present the youth musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” at the Community Center Black Box Theater May 9-11 and 16-18.

The story follows a young schoolteacher named Tom who is worried about his first day of classes. As he tries to relax by watching TV, pieces of his personality emerge, showing him how to win over his students using his imagination and catchy music.

Director Emily Lange and assistant director Carter Salata, along with a cast of 11, will present this musical based on the children’s educational Saturday morning cartoon series on television. Director Lange said, “‘Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.’ has been a blast to work on! Everyone on our team is so talented, especially our actors: one minute they are a train and the next they are Napoleon! You do not want to miss this super-fun show full of classics like ‘Conjunction Junction,’ ‘Just a Bill,’ and more!”

The cast includes local actors: Samantha Keliher of Canton as Tom, Roland Toole of VBT as George, Lauren Broughton of VBT as Dori, Sophia Sloan of VBT as Shulie, Laila Tapp-Hall of Pittsfield Twp. as Joe, Emilie Crosby of VBT as Dina, Delilah Frawley of Canton as Janet, Wende Acoff of VBT as Elvis, Ava Marshall of VBT as the Statue of Liberty, Harper Tapp-Hall of Pittsfield Twp. as ensemble, and Jackson White of VBT as ensemble.

Audiences will hear “Schoolhouse Rock” classic songs and a few songs in this show will take viewers down memory lane, reminiscing about being a kid again, sitting in front of the TV and singing along with “Schoolhouse Rock,” Lange said.

Performances are May 9-11 and 16-18 at the Black Box Theater, inside the VBT Community Center, 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.

Tickets to the performances are $16-$20 each and can be purchased online by going to https://vanburentwp.recdesk.com/Community/Program or in person at the Community Center Desk Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For ticket assistance via phone, call (734) 699-8921. If there are any remaining tickets, they will be available for purchase at the Community Center Desk one hour prior to show time.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com , email [email protected] , or call (734) 796-7900.