School Board to meet at Mackinac Island May 2-4

At the end of Monday’s regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, board president Amy Pearce announced that for the first time the entire school board will attend a Michigan Association of School Boards’ conference together.

She said it will be on Mackinac Island May 2-4 and board members will be able to take MASB classes and get updates on many topics.

Board vice president Dionne Falconer will get a MASB award for reaching Level 3 for taking a lot of classes.

The 2025 Spring Institute is described on the MASB website: “This three-day event offers a perfect blend of professional development and island charm. Connect with fellow school leaders from across Michigan while enhancing your governance skills through Board Member Certification (CBA) classes, Board Presidents Workshops and valuable networking opportunities.”

The full-day workshop is $249. All classes are $125 each except for CBA 101 and Board Presidents Workshops, which are $249 each. Guests are $102 per day.

All meal functions are for registered attendees only and are based on their session enrollment.

Training qualifies for reimbursement by the Michigan Department of Education. School Districts may receive up to $100 per class per board member.

Those attending the institute will be staying at Mission Point Resort, One Lake Shore Dr., Mackinac Island. Room rates range from $199 to $299 for a family suite.

In other business at the one-hour-12-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved the Plante Moran Realpoint contract as presented in a meeting a month ago. The district has utilized the firm as an owner’s representative for several years. Plante Moran has provided support for previous bond programs, the sinking fund, and various general fund projects. Pre-bond planning services approved are $40,000 and then a fixed fee of 2.25% as a percentage of the total amount of bond value approved by voters;

• Approved the minutes of the 14-minute March 19 special meeting during which the payment of $319,846.05 was approved to purchase the HPE servers and Storage needed by the district on a 5-0 vote. Absent were Dionne Falconer and David Shall. They were told quick action was required to avoid the perceived 25% increase from the coming tariffs;

• Removed from the agenda the recognition of the 2024-25 Girls Basketball Team and reset it to the April 28 meeting, without explanation;

• Heard a lengthy report on the College Career Readiness program by Jessica Romak, Career Technical Education / Career Readiness Coordinator. She said the cosmetology/salon program is ready for the public to make appointments. She said BHS is a pathway school and is working to bring an aviation program, for drone flying and private pilot license, with RESA’s help. “My goal is to bring back the program that has gone to William Ford, particularly aviation.” Supt. Pete Kudlak said BHS would have slots, like Ford, and fill them from other schools;

• Approved the BHS Toledo Mud Hens Field Trip to a School Fair on May 7 for 33 students in grades 9-12. The fair supports the transition goals of high school students with an IEP. Transportation is covered by a grant and special education will fund a portion with each student contributing $5;

• Approved the Robotics team field trip to Houston, TX, for the FIRST world competition on April 15-19, with cost to each student of $500;

• Approved Marching Band Camp field trip Aug. 18-22 at Tamarack Camp in Ortonville, with cost to each student of $350 to $380;

• Heard president Pearce present a long list of board policy updates, as proposed by the district attorney, with most changes to Title IX policies the board changed last fall. She said with a new administration in Washington they have the changes. The policies will get their second reading and approval on April 28;

• Approved the retirements of instructional staff members Rebecca Tennis from Savage Elementary School as of June 13 after 36 years of service; Sam Villa from McBride Middle School as of June 13 after 34 years of service; Rebecca Ross of the Early Childhood Development Center as of June 30 after 29 years of service; Fred Abel from Tyler Elementary School as of June 30 after 24 years of service; and Howard Wright from Belleville High School as of June 30 after 23 years of service;

• Accepted the resignations of Kelsey Frederick of the Early Childhood Development Center as of June 13, after three years of service; Andrew Palmer from BHS as of June 13, after two years of service; and Chinetta Mcleod from Tyler Elementary as of April 15 after two years of service;

• Approved the hiring of Joslyn Drossard as a speech pathologist at Edgemont Elementary School at a time to be determined;

• Approved the retirement of non-instructional staff member Jill Korody from McBride Middle School on July 1 after 27 years of service and Sylvia Trevorrow of BHS as of June 30 after 25 years of service;

• Accepted the resignations of non-instructional staff members: Terrance Landoski from the transportation department as of June 30 after 8.5 years of service; Jacqueline Cruse from the transportation department as of March 1 after seven years of service; Nancy Merrihew from the transportation department as of April 4 after four years of service; Dianna Delucca from Rawsonville Elementary School as of April 1 after one year of service; and Jasmine Hanson from the Early Child Development Center as of April 2 after less than a year of service;

• Approved the hiring of Kimberly Trussell as a custodian as of March 10; Kelly Thornsbury as a bus driver as of March 20; Trenna Pressley as a bus aide as of March 17; Jennifer Johnson as a bus driver as of April 1; and Elyon Israel and Lakita Holton as bus drivers as of March 31;

• Heard Krisandra Mckay, an Early Childhood Center GRSP parapro working with preparing children for kindergarten, report that she is not being recognized for her education in the rate of her pay and asked the board for help. She was supported by a group of other workers from the childhood center. Supt. Kudlak told her he would be in touch;

• Heard parent Angela Mears say she doesn’t like to pay more than she has to for the various senior packages and soccer fees and other school charges. She reeled off $18 charges and a $1 charge for using the bank and 3% for credit cards. She said when parents pay $350 for band camp they have a $10 charge. “I have no idea where the money goes,” she said. “I would like the option to pay cash,” Mears said. Supt. Kudlak said the district has been working hard on this for four months and have yet to solve the problem;

• Heard Kudlak announce that bus driver Jamie Baker has earned the 2025 Wayne County Excellence in Transportation Award and will receive her award from the lieutenant governor. He also said the grand opening of the Tiger Salon is 12:30-2:30 p.m. on May 6 and guest should check in at the main office;

• Heard board secretary Darlene Loyer Gerick say she is hosting a fundraiser for Tiger Village on May 31 in the BHS cafeteria. She said the first part of it will be Craft Crop where people will be able to use six-foot-long tables from 7:30 to 9 a.m. for the craft work and then a craft supply sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. She said she is earning money to reward the students in the Tiger Village program; and

• Went into closed door session to “consider material exempt from discussion or disclosure by state or federal statute” without naming the issue involved. Pearce said they would reconvene after the closed-door session and the only vote they would take would be to adjourn.