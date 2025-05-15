School Board approves grant money for new mental health clinic

At the regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education on May 12, the board voted unanimously to use $608,570 of a mental health grant to construct the BHS Regional Alliance for Healthy Schools clinic in the school library’s former storeroom.

The project is a division of Michigan Medicine of the University of Michigan to offer accessible clinic and mental health services directly to the school community.

Board president Amy Pearce and trustee David Shall were absent from the meeting. Vice president Dionne Falconer presided.

In other business at the May 12 meeting, the board:

• Approved a contract amount of $259,922 with Laforce LLC, along with a project contingency of $25,992, totaling $285,914 for Edgemont and Rawsonville access control security hardware. This is part of the 2019 bond program that includes upgrading door hardware to support more advanced and secure access systems;

• Approved the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Van Buren Administrators and Supervisors Association from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028. Changes included from 3 to 3.5% salary increase per year, additional childcare leave (same as teachers’ contract), offers of four healthcare plans with zero-high deductible options, additional long-term disability insurance option, and increased work days;

• Approved incumbents James Beri and Lynda Jackson as the board’s choice for 6-year terms on the Wayne RESA board and directed the board’s representatives, president Amy Pearce and secretary Darlene Loyer Gerick to cast Van Buren’s ballot for the two at the June 2 election. Information was given on the RESA budget, which will be voted on at the next school board meeting;

• Heard spring building presentations by Edgemont Elementary School Principal Laura Maher and staff members and Early Childhood Development Center Principal Becky Ross and staff members;

• Was given information by Tiffany Tasi, elementary instructional specialist, on the new Michigan Department of Education K-12 Literacy and Dyslexia Law, along with the fact that the present program the district uses is not being updated, that is causing the district to adopt a new English language curriculum at a cost of $438,901 over five years, with two grants covering the cost completely. The committee that studied the 12 proposals and tried out two, has recommended Wonders. This will be voted on at the next board meeting;

• Received information on the proposed heating and cooling equipment replacement for Rawsonville Elementary School, a planned expenditure of $2.5 million through the sinking fund. This was information only and the required professional services have been requested and Integrated Design Service recommended and will be voted on at an upcoming meeting. IDS quoted a cost of 7.7% of the total project;

• Was presented with information on needs for expanding both interior and exterior security camera coverage at BHS, creating secure entry points, and implemetenting standardized security hardware and barricade devices. IT director Sean Garland said a new platform is needed and one platform failed and had to be worked with. The system is failing after being in use since the building was new in 2012. This is a planned expenditure using grant funds and the sinking fund. No vote taken as yet;

• Approved the BHS/McBride Choir Field Trip on June 6 to Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH to sing at a Performance in the Park concert series. Sixty-eight students in grades 7-12 will be transported by two school buses and some individual drivers. The cost of $85 per person is financed in part with a donation from the BHS Choirs Alumni Group;

• Approved the retirement of teacher Marsha Barker from BHS as of Aug. 25 after one year of service;

• Approved the resignations of teachers Myla Bennett of McBride after four years of service, Tashana Rembert of BHS after two years, Jarrett Rice of McBride after two years, Chavella Knight of Edgemont after four years, Satoniya Griffin of BHS after one year, Christin Bugescu of Owen after four years, Michael Mayes of McBride after two years, Marissa Moore of Owen after four years, and Anthony Marchello of Owen after 2.5 years;

• Approved the terminations of Michelle Smolarski from Food Service after less than a year and Florence Baker from Food Service after two years;

• Approved the retirement of bus driver Vanessa Lamar after 14 years of service and the resignations of Kizzy Scott as a paraprofessional after less than a year of service, Michael Brief as custodian after less than a year, and Heather Bare as a bus driver after one year;

• Received the board-requested report from Director of Instruction Jeff Moore on the breakdown of students that are schools of choice. The report said there are 603 schools of choice students in the district of the 4,289 total, 14.06%. The percentage has climbed every year since 2020-21, especially in the high school where it is now 20-21% for grades 9-12. Supt. Kudlak said 600 extra students bring in $6 million; and

• Heard parent Angela Mears say she received emails about her comments about the extra cost tacked on to parent payments to the district. She said she paid $350 for band camp and a fee of $10.75 was attached when it was supposed to be $1. She said the senior package cost is coming up in August and she wants to avoid extra costs when she pays the fee. Supt. Kudlak said they are working with RESA on this.