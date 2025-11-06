Rubin Scott-Green of VBT earns degree

ADELPHI, MD — Rubin Scott-Green of Van Buren Township earned a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in Cybersecurity Technology from University of Maryland Global Campus in summer 2025.

Scott-Green was one of 3,800 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the summer 2025 term.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 135 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.