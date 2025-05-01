Rotary presents check for $20,000 to Salvation for rental help

The Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation presented a grant for $20,000 to Majors Kris and Mary Ann Wood of the Salvation Army at the April 22 Belleville Rotary Club meeting.

The grant will fund efforts by the Salvation Army to help aid families with emergency rental assistance to prevent homelessness and evictions in the tri-community area.

Belleville Rotary Club president and Cozadd Foundation board member Rachel Kozlowski, together with other members of the board of directors, presented the grant on behalf of the Foundation in the Charles B. Cozadd Room of the Belleville Area District Library.

The Charles B Cozadd Rotary Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes, and for making distributions to tax-exempt organizations primarily in the tri-community area for such purposes. Grant applications can be found on the Belleville Rotary Club’s website.