Rosie the Riveters take Honor Flight to Washington

U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell, MI-06, and Lisa McClain, MI-09, on Monday hosted a group of 11 World War II “Rosie the Riveters,” all ages 97 to 101, at the U.S. Capitol as part of an Honor Flight visit.

This celebration of their service comes during Women’s History Month.

Rosies, symbolized by the iconic “We Can Do It!” image, answered the call to duty during the war, working in factories building bombers, tanks, and other weapons – jobs traditionally done by men.

The original Rosie the Riveter, Rose Will Monroe, moved to Michigan to build B-24 bombers at Willow Run in Ypsilanti.

“Honoring these amazing ladies of our greatest generation is a promise I made five years ago,” said Bette Kenward, president of the Eastern Michigan Women Ordinance Workers chapter of the Rosie the Riveter Association. “Sharing their inspiring stories and energetic patriotism for this country is truly a privilege.

“These Rosies have done so much and asked for so little in return. I am so grateful for for this opportunity to host their Honor Flight and could not have done it without the support of so many,” she said.

This is the first Honor Flight trip organized by the Eastern Michigan WOW Chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. A total of 40 Rosies have participated in Honor Flights to date.

Following the visit to the Capitol, the Rosies visited the National Mall, stopping at the World War II and Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorials. The day ended with a reception at Boeing’s headquarters in Arlington, VA, where the Rosies were presented with special Boeing Rosie the Riveter coins in honor of the passage of the Congressional Gold Medal Act, recognizing their work during the war. These coins were flown into space and returned to Earth on Boeing’s Starline spacecraft.