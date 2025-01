Romulus VFW holding drive to collect clothes for homeless veterans

The Pvt. James D. Donovan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 78 at 39270 W. Huron River Dr. in Romulus is taking donations to help Michigan Veterans Foundation Homeless Veterans.

Suggested donations are sizes Large-3XL, sweat shirts and pants, socks, underwear, hats, gloves, coats and jackets.

The plan is to deliver in February.

Call (734) 941-3030 for information.