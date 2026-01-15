Romulus father with gun at school arraigned on seven counts

Shawntez Marshaun Gregory, 44, of Romulus was video-arraigned in police custody at 34th District Court on Jan. 8 on seven felony counts brought after he allegedly tried to enter Romulus Middle School on Jan. 6 and shot a weapon seven times.

In a news release on Jan. 8, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said at about 9:50 a.m., at Romulus Middle School located in the 37000 block of Wick Road, it is alleged that defendant Gregory was approximately a foot away from the building when he fired a handgun several times. He did not fire at the school building.

“The school was placed on lockdown and Romulus police officers were dispatched to the school for reports of an active shooter observed outside of the school. Upon their arrival, officers placed defendant Gregory under arrest. No one was injured in the shooting incident,” she said.

“This case is every parent’s nightmare. The defendant allegedly fired a gun several times in proximity to the school when he was denied entry to get his son. The immediate reporting of an active shooter by the school allowed the Romulus Police to quickly respond and apprehend the defendant. Luckily, no one was harmed,” Worthy said.

Judge Lisa Martin denied bond and Gregory remains in the Wayne County Jail. She set a probable cause conference for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 and an 11 a.m. preliminary exam for Jan. 27. Gregory waived the right to talk with an attorney.

Judge Martin ordered him to have no contact with the school, students, his child, ex-wife, or school officials.

He was arraigned on charges of:

• False report or threat of terrorism;

• Threat with intent to commit violence to school employees/students;

• Carrying a concealed weapon;

• Weapons – felony firearm;

• Weapons – felony firearm;

• Possessing weapon in weapons-free school zone; and

• Reckless use of firearm.

Reports said Gregory rang the doorbell, which visitors need to do to get entry to the school, but secretary Maria Scott who knew him from past incidents denied entry. She saw he had a gun and the secretary put the school on lockdown meanwhile calling Romulus Police, who arrived within minutes.

In addition to video from the school capturing the incident, he had been named in multiple trespassing complaints and allegedly had kidnapped his own child from the school.

A family member told channel 7 that when he wasn’t taking his mental health medications there were problems.

During his arraignment on Jan. 8, he refused to identify himself to the court before spewing invective at the judge.

He used multiple curse words, told the judge not to “waste my time no more” before telling her to “get a real job.” He also plugged his ears and made faces at the camera before being dismissed.

Prior to leaving court, the judge arraigned him for a separate case in 2024.

That charge was malicious destruction of fire or police property on March 15, 2024 in Romulus. He failed to appear for his May 1, 2024 preliminary exam and a bench warrant was issued. Another preliminary exam was set for June 5, 2024 and at that time he fired his attorney and Chief Judge Brian Oakley referred him for a competency exam.

He failed to appear for a Nov. 26, 2025 court date and a bench warrant was issued. On Jan. 8, 2026 while he was in custody, he was arraigned on the bench warrant and scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 20 and a preliminary examination on Jan. 27.

The warrant was recalled and his bond set at $10,000/10%.