Ribbon cutting held for Room 11:11 LLC at Team Designs Salon

A ribbon-cutting celebration was held March 21 to welcome the opening of a new Belleville business, Room 11:11 LLC.

Kristen Baker were joined by her three children — Isabella, Max and KJ — her friends, the team from Team Designs Salon, and members of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kristen Baker is a licensed esthetician with 10 years of experience, including four years at a medical spa working for a dermatologist. She said she opened her microblading and beauty services to provide her clients with treatments that give immediate results. Services include DAVINCI Teeth Whitening, microblading, lash lifts and tints, eyebrow services, and results-oriented facials.

The business is located inside Team Designs Salon, 530 W. Columbia Ave., owned by Kelly McWilliams. During the ribbon cutting, Baker announced that her business also is making Grounded Permanent Jewelry available through pop-up shops, private parties, events, and vendor shows. For appointments, call (734) 218-2170.