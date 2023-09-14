Republic Waste sells Belleville trash pickup contract to Priority-1

At the Sept, 5 meeting of the Belleville City Council, DPW Director Rick Rutherford announced that he got a call on Sept. 1 from Republic Waste announcing that it had sold its residential trash pickup contract with the city of Belleville to Priority-1 Waste.

Rutherford said they told him they are getting out of residential trash and Priority-1 will honor the contract with the city.

“Priority-1 has bought out Belleville,” he said.

Rutherford said the city’s contract expires next September and so there will be ongoing negotiations.