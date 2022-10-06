Republic Services now owns US Ecology, Wayne Disposal landfills

On July 20, Van Buren Township received an email from Alex Hurley of US Ecology answering questions posed by VBT Director of Planning and Economic Development Dan Power on behalf of the Environmental Commission which was planning to meet that day.

Concerning the change in ownership, Hurley told Power that effective May 2, 2022, Republic Services became the parent company of US Ecology, which includes Wayne Disposal, Incl, both located on the I-94 North Service Drive in VBT.

According to a Republic Services news released, the purchase price of $48 per share in cash represents a total value of $2.2 billion.

US Ecology is a provider of treatment, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and specialty waste.

Republic Services, which owns the Carleton Farms landfill in Sumpter Township, is the second-largest waste disposal company in the country. Waste Management, which owns Woodland Meadows landfill in Van Buren Township, is the largest waste disposal company in the nation.

In 2014, the Environmental Quality Company transferred ownership of WDI to US Ecology.