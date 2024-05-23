Rena Xuereb publishes new book ‘Courage of a Maltese Immigrant’

Rena Xuereb, who lives in the city of Belleville and has served in the city offices as an employee, announces she has published her new book, “Courage of a Maltese Immigrant: Stories My Mother Shared With Me & More.”

She describes the book as, “A collection of short family stories my mother passed down to me ranging from her life as a child during WWI on the Island of Malta to the hard farming life, along with the arranged marriage, not wanting to leave her Island of Malta, trauma of having to leave her oldest child behind when she left for the U.S.A. with six other children. Many facts and history. Bonus: in the back there are a number of Maltese recipes along with desserts.”

Rena Xuereb is the youngest of seven children of John and Josephine Xuereb. For many years she has lived in Harbour Pointe subdivision with her husband Fernando Campos. They have five children and six grandchildren. She is a member of the Maltese American Community Club.

On the book cover, Xuereb quotes her dad’s favorite saying: “kemm hawn nies fid-dinja…” (“so many people in this world…”

The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble Book Stores.