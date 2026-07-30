Remodeling project turns up local couple’s special anniversary rock

A recent home renovation in Van Buren Township turned up a mystery and led to an adventure.

Homeowner Sarah Turner says she and her husband moved into their house on Riggs Road in 2024 and are currently in the middle of a kitchen renovation.

“A few weeks ago, during the widespread power outages, our contractors needed to shut off the gas before continuing their work. While digging to locate the gas valve along the side of the house, they uncovered the rock.”

“At first, none of us knew what it was, but once they cleaned it off and realized it was an anniversary marker, we knew we had to find the family it belonged to,” Turner says.



The rock is painted to say, “June 28, 1975, Janice G. Exchanged vows with Gerald E. LaVaute. 34 years of Marital Bliss.” The rock also is also painted with words describing the couple’s marriage: Fun. Dogs! Happy. Trust. Passionate. Eternal. Xoxo.

“What started as a routine kitchen renovation quickly turned into an incredible search that connected us with the original homeowners and uncovered a piece of our home’s history,” Turner says. “It really feels like everything lined up perfectly, from the spur of the moment decision to renovate, to the power outage happening while the contractors were already there. If any one of those things hadn’t happened, the rock might have remained buried for years.”

Turner says the contractors also joked about wanting “archaeological credit” for the find.

“Jim and Allen from Hammerhead Services deserve recognition for making this heartwarming discovery possible,” Turner says.

Turner turned the painted rock into Garden Fantasy on Main since the owners had said they knew the LaVaute family well and would pass the rock on.

The Independent reached out to Jerry LaVaute, who worked for Ford for 31 years and then served as a reporter and columnist with The View newspaper in Belleville for many years until it ceased publication in 2014.

LaVaute explained the background of the rock, saying, “It was given to us years ago by my sister-in-law as a wedding anniversary present.”

He said he and his wife planned pick the rock up soon.

“I’m glad we not only found an anniversary rock, but found one that belonged to a very special couple who have left an impression on many people,” Turner says.