Remembering Sasha

By Lori Estermyer

Belleville

Sasha was born Feb. 9, 2009, in Illinois. He was a handsome European Shepherd with black, tan, and sable fur. Sasha weighed 75 pounds as an adult. Sasha was blessed to find his forever home in July 2012 with Belleville reserve police officer Cris Colling.

For the next 11 years, Sasha and Officer Colling traveled through the journey of life. They were constant companions, partners, and best friends. The partners spent most days working or training. They accumulated some 800 hours.

Sasha was a Staff Sergeant for the Michigan Defense Force branch of the Michigan Army National Guard. He was trained for explosive detection and very diverse types of search and rescue.

In 2016, Sasha and officer Colling were under the direction of Police Chief Hal Berriman supporting the Belleville community. They were frequently seen at football games, parades, robotic competitions, and scouting activities. Sasha and Officer Colling were invited several times to Ann Arbor Public Schools and Home School groups in Washtenaw County. This Dynamic Duo educated K-6th grade regarding pet safety. Officer Colling shared the book “Officer Buckle and Gloria” which always brought a laugh to the students.

The Dynamic Duo also appeared in their military uniform. Staff Sergeant Sasha and her partner left students in awe when they demonstrated search and rescue techniques in relation to scent and explosive detection.

In 2020, Officer Colling decided it was time for her K-9 partner Sasha to retire. However, although now a senior citizen he still enjoyed life. Sasha still loved being outside in all kinds of weather, boat rides, being around people, snacking on favorite treats and Charley Bears, his beloved toy.

On Oct. 11, at 13.5 years, Sasha’s journey ended. Officer Colling had to say good-bye to her partner, best friend, and constant companion.

I asked if in time she would consider and be able to bless another dog with a furever home? Officer Colling replied, maybe, but not anytime soon. Any pet owner that is fortunate to share that special human-animal bond truly understands the loss. A piece of your heart will forever be broken and sad. If we choose to adopt again, we can never replace our beloved friend. But to bless another pet can help in the healing and help make new memories.

To Officer Colling, we offer our prayers, respect and condolences at the loss of Sasha. To Sasha, we thank you for sharing your life. Remembering Sasha.