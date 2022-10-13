Reggie Miller, Dale Biniecki running for State Rep,, 31st District

Reggie Miller, Democrat, and Dale Biniecki are running for State Representative in Michigan’s 31st District.

Reggie Miller, Democrat

Reggie Miller, 13697 Pond Bluff Dr., Van Buren Township, is running for her first state office. She and her husband Jim have two children. Miller, 59, has lived in State Representative District 31 for 26 years.

She was elected Van Buren Township Trustee in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Miller earned an associate’s degree in marketing and communications at Purdue University North Central, Indiana and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Cleary University, Ann Arbor, where she majored in marketing and graduated summa cum laude.

She also is a graduate of Michigan Political Leadership Program at Michigan State University, from the multi-partisan progressive leadership program on effective government. She also is a graduate of the Township Governance Academy from the Michigan Township Association.

She began serving as a member of the VBT Board of Trustees in 2012 and has served as the board liaison for both the Senior Endowment Committee and the Elections Committee. She’s an active member of the Southwestern Wayne Democratic Club, League of Women Voters, the Belleville Area Council for the Arts, and a former member of the Lions Club.

Previously she served as the vice chair of the Public Safety Committee, executive director of the National Strawberry Festival, vice president of the Belleville Downtown Development Authority, former volunteer for two homeowners’ associations serving in different roles, and former Savage School volunteer in the resource room.

Miller enjoys gardening, photography, traveling, and bike riding. She and her husband are members of Trinity Episcopal Church.

“I’m running for State Representative because I believe that local government works best when focused on serving residents’ needs, and I will continue to bring that same level of service and commitment to HD31 with complete passion. As a State Representative, I will continue to work hard. I am inspired to seek this seat because I am committed to helping those who live here thrive. My commitment to this area runs deep as I have dedicated my time to helping others for the past 26 years. I am ready to take my experience and be a champion for us in the Michigan statehouse.

“As your hometown State Representative, I will continue to be your voice and will bring forward the issues that matter most to you. I will continue to take a common-sense approach to serving the hardworking taxpayers of our community by listening to their concerns. I also believe in community service work and secured grant money for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and have helped many residents during the pandemic with issues that ranged from unemployment, food assistance, utilities, and child-care-related issues. I will work hard for you because I have a passion for the work that I do as your public servant.”

Her goals once elected: “My top priorities are preserving, supporting, and protecting Michigan families that include: education, environment, mental health, union support, affordable housing, seniors and veteran services, and pro-choice for women.

Dale Edward Biniecki, Republican

Dale Edward Biniecki, 67, of 2390 Doty Rd., Monroe, has lived in the district for all of his life. He and his wife Reda have two daughters, Angela and Hannah, and a son Jaye.

Biniecki is a retired truck owner-operator with 31 years with Teamsters 299. He earned an Associate of Science degree from Monroe Community College.

He ran for precinct delegate several times and won. He was a 4-H leader for many years and is a member of the Monroe County Republican Club.

“I am running for office in a newly formed district because I want to ensure that my community is fairly represented in Lansing. My family has lived in the 31st District for four generations and I care deeply about my friends and neighbors who live here. If elected, I will work side-by-side with my constituents to restore Michigan’s 31st District to a cleaner, safer, and healthier place for our families to live.”

He said, if elected, “I aim to present real solutions to some of the 31st District’s pressing issues. Our most productive farmland is disappearing due to the development of energy projects. We must protect our valuable agricultural resources by locating less-invasive areas for solar and wind installations. I aim to work for better food security, and explore locations for sustainable energy at the same time.

“Additionally, I will work for safer communities by listening to the concerns of law enforcement advocates and supporting legislation that keeps them adequately funded. Restoring resources and improving respect for law enforcement will be one of my legislative goals.

“Lastly, I favor parental advocacy and curriculum transparency in education. If elected, I will promote legislation that keeps Michigan parents in the driver’s seat of their child’s education. I will also make programs such as Career Technical Education and STEM a priority in order to meet the high demand for Michigan’s workforce.”