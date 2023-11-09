Recycling effort pays off for Emergency Food Closet in Belleville

Steve Dolot, a resident of Van Buren Township, has been collecting cans and bottles for recycling every Tuesday since the fall of 2020 to earn money for Belleville’s Emergency Food Closet in the First United Methodist Church at 417 Charles St.

In three years, he has raised more than $7,200 for the food closet, said food closet director Marilyn Wood, who noted this has been a huge donation to help pay for food for the hungry in the community.

Dolot, 34, is non-verbal and has multiple impairments and this activity helps him improve his fine motor skills and become more independent, she said.

The Emergency Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to all residents of Van Buren and Sumpter townships and the City of Belleville. Everyone is given food on his/her first visit with a referral then required to continue to receive food.