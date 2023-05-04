Rawsonville Elem. on lockdown for 15 min. after gun nearby

Rawsonville Elementary School was called by Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department around 9:15 a.m. May 1 to alert school officials that there was gunfire in the vicinity of the school and they should go on lockdown.

Van Buren Public Schools Supt. Pete Kudlak said the incident was not on the school property, but the school went on lockdown for about 15 minutes and then was able to go back into regular classes.

He said the staff followed lockdown protocols as they have practiced many times.

According to reports, on Monday morning deputies were called to the area of Grove Road and McGregor Avenue in Ypsilanti Township because a man wearing a ski mask was allegedly armed near a school. When police arrived, they saw the 20-year-old suspect and another person, who both fled.

When one of the suspects began pulling out a gun, he shot himself in the abdomen, authorities said. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental. He was taken to a hospital where he was taken into surgery. The second person was also taken into custody.

Supt. Kudlak and the principal sent emails to school parents to explain the incident.

“We appreciate the fantastic communication that we have with our law enforcement partners and the quick action that happened so we can get on learning for the day,” he said.