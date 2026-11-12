Van Buren Township Supervisor discusses data center deal

In October, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission granted final site plan approval to Project Cannoli, a massive 1-Gigawatt hyperscale data center. The facility is being developed by Panattoni Development Co., with Google as the end user, and sits on a 282-acre site north of I-94 between Haggerty and Hannan Roads.

The Independent sat down with Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara to discuss the high-stakes legal reality behind the board’s decision, the financial breakdown of the incentive package, and community safeguards built into the final agreement.

Q: From a legal standpoint, what would have happened if the planning commission or board tried to reject a developer who met the existing industrial zoning requirements?

A: If they are approved use-by-right, and we deny them, they would, one, go to the zoning board of appeals. Two, they would go to court. If they were use-by-right and they fit our zoning requirements, [the judge] would basically say” you can build” and [VBT] would be sidestepped. If we still attempted to stop that, there would be litigated damages, and in this case, [the property owner] would definitely litigate because he’s that kind of guy. The developer had made it clear that they have property rights also.

Google ironically said we would have to think about that, because we did try to get out, but it was obvious that the developer was going to go for a data center there, so it was “who do you want now?” Do you want to go to court and get forced into it? Do you want to fight it, lose? Then you lose money, tens to hundreds of millions, and they would still have the right to put the data center in, but it may not be the same data center. It may not be the same partner, so there was a lot of downside. We thought about saying no, but we saw what happened to Saline, and we weren’t about to go down that road. They got screwed.

Q: A township consultant is on record stating that the township actively went out and solicited data center developers to come to Van Buren. Did the township initiate contact, or did they simply come to us under existing industrial zoning?

A: I don’t know where anybody got that. The only place I can think of is Airtropolis runs independently for our region, and people have said that they actively were looking for data centers. We did not. Panattoni came to us with warehouses. They build spec warehouses like Ashley Capital does, then they go look for clients. While they were looking for clients, data center came up. That would be the only thing I can think of.

Q: Could you outline the full scope of benefits that the township expects to get from this project?

A: The non-monetary benefits are the reduced generators from 150 to 22, it’s the wildlife corridors, it’s sound berm, it’s the trees, the $30 million landscaping package, it’s the next generation generators, which are quieter and have their own scrubbers, it’s the next generation cooling towers, which are very important because that’s the noise. We have seen them in action at the Google facility that they have in Columbus. They had one, and it is noticeably quieter than any of the others. It is the first thing we put on our list, and they agreed to it.

We also have a deal because people were concerned about water rates, so there is a deal that if the water rates go up in Van Buren because of the data centers’ water usage, then they are going to cover those costs. It wouldn’t be that significant amount of costs, but we’ve got to protect our residents’ downside and make sure that they are taken care of.

There’s a $10 million impact fund to help improve people’s power and heat, so it’s like weatherization programs and stuff. I placed Trustee Kevin Martin onto that board with the Google people to make sure that our area gets a large amount of it, including Haggerty Sub. If anybody has got a problem with paying for a new roof, we can help them out, we can get them a grant. That’s the theory, since it’s new, I don’t really know how it works, but there’s $10 million in that fund. We got a new sidewalk for Haggerty Sub, it’s half million dollars sidewalk that they’re going to put in.

On the monetary side, we got about $5.4 million; $4 million initially for the lakeside park, and then $1.5 million that we can spend anywhere we want. About $100,000 to $200,000 is going to go for lake restoration.

Their ponds are underground now because people were a little worried about open ground. There might be a pond still above ground. They’re not taking any water from the aquifer, they can if off of Great Lakes water, and we get an additional $300,000 a year, I think for five years, three to five years. I’m not exactly sure.

We get $2.5 million every three years when we revote on the PA 198, which is the agreement for the tax incentive. On data centers, only the local government has the power to give that PA 198. We used that to get everything you heard of, because that PA 198 was the only thing we had left to negotiate with. We got a lot, they rarely said no.

It was surprising. They really want to be good corporate citizens. They want us to like them. And I’m not going to talk bad about Google because they have not done anything that I can think of that has been underhanded or wrong or unscrupulous. They’ve tried to be good community partners. They wrote a check already to the Belleville High School for $100,000. They gave them the Discovery Channel [educational program] from Kindergarten to 12th grade. They helped us out when Music Lakeside was going under for a second there.

The total monetary package is $15.4 million.* VBT would have gotten $40 million [in tax revenue]. VBT is going to get $20 million plus $15.4 million.

Why $15.4 million? $15.4 million is the cost of money. If you got the money today, it would have ended up being $20 million. We got all of our money back, plus we got another deal worth $30 to $50 million from the state because we’re now allowed to capture an extra five mills off of all [new industrial facilities], so we got $30 to $50 million there.

We gave up 20 million, but we got back $45 to $70 million. People don’t understand that tax deals like that for locals are profitable. Everybody else, I don’t care. They stuck us with a data center. I’m taking care of Van Buren.

Q: How does the board plan to prioritize the projected tax revenue? Will residents see it reflected in repairs, parks, emergency services?

A: Currently, we have one of the lowest tax rates, the lowest in Wayne County, one of the lowest in the region. We’re going to be able to maintain that for the next 10 years. Absolutely [there’s] a lot of inflation going on, but this is going to solve that problem.

We’re going to start an active road program next year. We’re doing Morton Taylor Road to begin with. We’re going to actively go after all the roads.

We did a deal with the state of Michigan that’s tied to any industrial facilities that are open from today forward, we get to capture five mills, which means we get to capture an additional five mills on the data center, and Stellantis, and Ashley Capital, and we’re going to move all that money, which we believe will be more than one and a half million, into roads, drains, sewers, water, to keep our taxes low and upgrade our infrastructure.

Q: Right now, people are experiencing immediate construction noise and dust. How is the township monitoring and limiting current construction hours and impact, and when can residents expect this phase to wind down?

We’ve always acknowledged that construction is going to be hell, and it’s going to be two years of construction. We have ordinances regarding dust control, and we’re out there every time we get a complaint about it. We’re making sure that they’re dealing with it.

The sound, right now they’re working on the roads leading to the data center, so they’re right next to [residents]. On the actual data center site, they’re building the berms first. They’ve agreed to that so that they can reduce any construction noise. I’m sorry about the construction. There’s nothing I can do about that.

Q: A major frustration among residents is that they feel they’ve never been given a direct open dialog with Google representatives. Is anyone working to facilitate a public meeting where residents can ask Google questions directly?

A: I’m not actively working with the group that is against the data centers. I have told them everything. I have never once shied away. We have a frequently asked questions** page that has taken every single thing that [residents] have ever asked us and answered it. I don’t believe that would be productive at all.

Q: With the facility drawing a gig of power, what assurances or legal safeguards exist with DTE to guarantee that local residential neighborhoods won’t experience rolling blackouts or higher electric bills because of the energy demand

A: I have to say that’s beyond my pay grade. They’re on their own separate grid. They’re not on our grid. They’re on a much better grid.

Q: Is Van Buren Fire Department currently equipped and trained for specialized electrical or industrial fires, or will Google be providing dedicated funding or emergency responders or equipment?

A: We are capable of handling a fire. We also have mutual aid packs with all the communities around us for anything specialized. Right now, if we get two fires, we’re calling in help, and if we get a big fire, we’re calling in help. We’ve got the city of Belleville, we’ve got Romulus, we’ve got Canton. They all come. We have hazmat teams that we share with everybody in Western Wayne.

Q: After the construction phase, data centers typically have a staff of only 30 to 50 employees. Do you know how many long-term full-time jobs are actually guaranteed inside the facility?

A: I’m told 50 to 200 and Van Buren residents get priority. They have to have job fairs with Van Buren residents before they go out to hire anybody else. That’s written into our agreement. In addition, they’ve agreed verbally that they’re going to sponsor some of our work programs, like training people for industrial and things like that with Wayne County Community College and through our Van Buren Public Schools.

Q: The township put a temporary moratorium on new data centers for residents who are confused about why that pause doesn’t stop Google, can you explain a little bit why it applies?

A: No governmental agency can put a moratorium on an existing project that’s already in the process. That’s not just us; it’s the county and that’s the state. So, even if the state put a moratorium on data centers, it wouldn’t stop any of the data centers that are already in the process.

Q: Does leadership feel that Van Buren is at its limit, or is there a possibility that more data centers could come in when the moratorium expires?

A: So there’s two problems with a data center. One is the public, so you can’t locate it by people, and there are no other industrial areas by people. They would [also] have to have discharge capability into the sanitary sewer, and this site is unusual in that it had the power, the water, the discharge capability, and because it was just a jack of all trades, it had the right zoning. So, it was probably the best piece of property that they could possibly find in the state.

All the big properties that we own along Belleville Road, they do not have the discharge capability to handle this, so they couldn’t go there. Around the landfills, they could probably run discharge capability down, but Ashley Capital is already filled, so there’s not a lot of vacant property up there. If they found property along the I-275 corridor, they probably could, but there are no other I-275 corridor properties that are that large, so I don’t think so. If they were away from people, and they could handle the discharge, I don’t mind them coming here, but they have to be away from people.

Q: For residents who have specific questions or ongoing concerns or want to follow future discussions, what do you think are the best direct channels or departments for them to reach out to?

A: Ron Akers has done a spectacular job. He’s becoming an expert on this. He’s answered every frequently asked question without emotion. He’s just become a superstar. In fact, the state of Michigan is realizing that and he’s being called to do speeches across the state.

*The township will be providing $20 million in tax incentives over twelve years and receive a $15.4 million cash payment.

**Answers to FAQs are available on the township website at vbtmi.gov/departments/municipal_services/data_center_project.php.

Ron Akers, Director of Municipal Services, can be contacted at [email protected].