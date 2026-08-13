Public support saves gator on Main Street, now with new paint job

A new paint job for the iconic alligator on the roof of the former Bayou Grill at 404 Main St. in Belleville honors the heritage of the building’s new owners and caused a small sensation on social media.

The new business coming into that location is Atwater Bar & Grill, run by the same owners as two other Atwater Street Tacos locations downriver. The co-owners are husband and wife, Gerardo and Monica Melgarejo.

Monica Melgarejo says she and her husband bought the building knowing the alligator was a “staple in downtown Belleville” but not knowing how to incorporate the animal decoration that fit the theme of the Cajun restaurant, but not the taco theme as much.

She said she and her husband have known the artist for the gator, New Boston-based graphic artist Tyler “Sketchy Graves,” for years and says that he has done work for her family’s business in the past.

“This spring, right after they closed on the building, the community expressed that they very much wanted to keep the gator around,” Graves says. The challenge was to “rebrand” the gator so that it fit the new business, he says.

The Melgarejos challenged him to paint a design that would clearly point to Gerardo’s parents’ heritage. The Atwater menu is based on Gerardo parents’ recipes, which they developed living in Mexico City, Monica says.

Gerardo and Monica Melgarejo showed Graves animal figurines they were already displaying in their existing locations. The figurines were in the style of a Mexican folk art called alebrijes, brightly colored sculptures of fantastical creatures, and Graves took his inspiration from them when painting the alligator.

Client needs are the most important, of course, but he says when he’s basing something on a culture that isn’t his own, he likes to think about the impact it will have on the community.

“I wanted to make sure I approached it appropriately and did it in a respectful fashion,” Graves says. “I think this allowed it to come to life and highlight a business that I hope lasts for another 30 years.”

Graves says he posted videos of him painting the alligator that attracted more than 60,000 views on TikTok. He was encouraged by followers to reach out to The Independent to talk about the experience. (Editor’s note: Graves was previously featured for painting a sign and mural on the new Laundry Day business on Sumpter Road in the Aug. 1, 2024 issue of The Independent.)

Monica Melgarejo says that she and her husband are “very happy” with the new paint job.

She says they hope to have the Belleville location open sometime in September. Each location features the Melgarejo family recipe, but each one has its own flavor.

She says Belleville’s menu will offer some seafood and steak and other hearty options they’re not offering at their other locations. They’re also hoping to wow patrons with their soft-serve Margaritas.

“The community has been fantastic, the City, the people, the DDA have been so great with us. We’ve been welcomed with open arms and it’s been a phenomenal, warm feeling.”