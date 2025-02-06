Public Service Credit Union sets community food pantries locally

Public Service Credit Union announces the installation of food pantries at four branch locations: Flat Rock, Oak Park, Redford, and Romulus.

These pantries are designed to serve as a resource for community members in need, embracing the motto: “Take what you need, give what you can.”

The PSCU food pantries are stocked with nonperishable food items and are open to all, fostering a spirit of giving and sharing.

PSCU invites local communities to join this effort by donating nonperishable food items to keep the pantries stocked. Contributions such as canned goods, boxed meals, pasta, rice, and snacks can make a significant difference in the lives of neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

“We believe in the power of community and the impact we can make together,” said Deleanna Allen, marketing manager of Public Service Credit Union.

“These pantries are a reflection of our dedication to supporting our members and neighbors. With everyone’s participation, we can create a resource that embodies generosity and hope, going beyond banking to truly support those who need it most.”

Food donations can be dropped off at any of the participating branch locations during regular business hours.

• Flat Rock Branch: 26121 Vreeland Rd., | Flat Rock, MI 48134;

• Oak Park Branch: 13401 W. 9 Mile Rd., Oak Park, MI 48237;

• Redford Branch: 26838 Plymouth Rd.,| Redford, MI 48239; and

• Romulus Branch: 7665 Merriman Rd., Romulus, MI 48174.

For more information, visit the website at www.PSCUnow.com or phone (734) 641-8400.