Public meeting set on Wayne Disposal Inc.’s hazardous waste license

The previously announced public information meeting for the Wayne Disposal Inc. hazardous waste license application has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m., June 26, at the Wayne County Community College District, Ted Scott Campus, 9555 Haggerty Rd., Van Buren Township.

The facility’s current license was issued on May 4, 2012.

If you have questions about the application or how to comment, contact Christine Matlock at (517) 290-4612; [email protected]; or [email protected].