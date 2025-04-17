Public invited to 9th-annual Romulus Eco-Fair at Athletic Center

The City of Romulus’ annual “Eco-Fair” is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, at the Romulus Athletic Center (RAC), 35765 Northline Rd. This annual event is organized by the Romulus Garden Club.

The free event – a pre-celebration for Earth Day (April 22) – is open to the public and features exhibits, speakers, and take-aways for children and people of all ages. You do not have to be a member of the Romulus Athletic Center to attend the Eco-Fair.

More than 25 local and regional environmentally-friendly organizations and vendors will participate. There will be free activities and door prizes.

Five groups will also hold half-hour informational presentations and question-and-answer sessions. Presentations will be held at 10 a.m. by the Romulus Middle School Space Challenge Club, 10:45 a.m. by the Metroparks, 11:30 a.m. by Wild Ones Native Plants, 12:15 p.m. by Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and 1 p.m. by Southeast Michigan Butterfly Association. After each speaker, door prizes will be awarded to someone in the audience. There will also be a special children’s story time at 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the Romulus Eco-Fair, call (734) 634-2812.