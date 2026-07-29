Public Hearing on Controversial Waverly Development Delayed

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission was originally scheduled to hold a public hearing on the Waverly Development rezoning request at its July 22 regular meeting, but the hearing was postponed as the developers withdrew their request.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr opened public comment to anyone wishing to speak on the matter.

Resident Wendy Winnie spoke in opposition, stating that documentation her husband Andrew Winnie has obtained indicates that the golf course parcels are to remain green space permanently.

At the June 10 Planning Commission meeting, Andrew Winnie spoke during the public comment period for items not on the agenda. He told the commission at that time he was there to ask the planning commission to deny the proposed development of 285 rental units and 92 single-family homes on the former Harbour Club Golf Course, originally known as Lemon Tree Golf & Apartments.

Area residents say that the agreement with Lemon Tree had included keeping the golf course as open land, not for development.

The Waverly developers have submitted a revised rezoning request, and a new public hearing will be scheduled and announced.

In other business at the meeting, the commission:

 Approved a motion to recommend the Belleville Road Overlay District (BROD) Height Zoning Ordinance text amendment to the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, concerning height requirements for hotels, senior housing and hospitals;

 Acknowledged a phishing scam targeting business owners and emphasized that the township will never ask for money to be wired to them;

 Approved the preliminary and final site plan for Planet Oil at 10645 Belleville Rd.;

 Discussed a proposed amendment to the Child Care Institution Ordinance and delayed scheduling a public hearing pending commission feedback and a revised draft;

 Announced the Joint Planning Commission meeting with Belleville and Sumpter on July 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Belleville City Hall, 330 Charles St.

The meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. Commissioners Brian Cullin and Peter Creal were absent and excused.