Property owners clean up after Sunday storm that toppled trees

Trees and branches were scattered throughout the tri-community on Monday morning as residents woke to determine the damage from Sunday night’s storm that was forecast to contain wind gusts of 80 mph.

Trees fell across cars and yards and blocked some roadways throughout Sumpter and Van Buren Township and the city of Belleville. The 5 Points intersection was without power and drivers took turns going through that section of city roadway.

Three family members died when a tree fell on a car Sunday evening in Climax Township in Kalamazoo County. Three other family members in the vehicle were injured. No fatalities were reported locally.

As of the Independent deadline on Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported one tornado on the ground in Michigan Sunday at 6:05 p.m. near Croton in rural Newago County.

The storms brought a mix of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings and hail warnings for mid-and lower Michigan for early evening into about 10 p.m. But after the storm passed through the tri-community just after 7 p.m., the severe thunderstorm warnings were cancelled at 8 p.m. Rain continued to fall.

Although there was no tornado warning issued in Wayne County, local residents could hear emergency sirens activated for the severe weather.

As of 9:10 p.m. Sunday, more than 28,000 DTE Energy customers were reportedly without service in the Detroit area, including some in Sumpter and Van Buren townships and the city of Belleville. The outages lasted into Monday.

The strongest wind gust reported in this region was a 96 mph gust in Jackson, but both Willow Run and Metro Airports reported 63 mph gusts.

The National Weather Service reports winds damage and video of a large tree uprooted at 7:05 p.m. north of Willis Road between Sumpter and Rawsonville roads, near Karr Road in Sumpter Township.

The Weather Service also reports at 7:07 p.m. numerous large trees were uprooted and blown down in the same direction, one tree falling on a home and causing significant damage and destroying a small barn or large shed. This was north of Bemis Road, west of Sumpter Road in Van Buren Township.