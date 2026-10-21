Project Cannoli data center gets the go-ahead during Oct. 14 planning meeting

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission granted final site plan approval to Panattoni’s Project Cannoli data center at its regular meeting on Oct. 14.

The 1-gigawatt facility will be owned and operated by Google and will occupy 282.2 acres of land east of Haggerty Road, north of I-94 North Service Drive, west of Hannan Road and south of Wayne County Community College and I-275. The site layout includes three data processing buildings, one administrative office and two network service buildings.

Township Planning Consultant Lauren Sayre reported that the site plan remains consistent with the preliminary plan approved on Feb. 11, 2026, and is compliant with current M-1 zoning.

Next, the commission heard a review of the engineering report, which included acoustic and environmental studies, soil erosion and sedimentation control, traffic, sewage and stormwater management, and water system infrastructure. The report stated that the facility will not tap into any water system currently owned or operated by Van Buren Township.

Josh Capps, director of delivery for Panattoni, discussed updates to the site plan. Among these changes are the installation of a 7-inch-thick sound barrier wall and a decrease in the number of generators from over 200 to 22 Tier IV units to minimize noise and emissions. Capps also specified that 50% of the land will remain undeveloped to support local wildlife.

Panattoni’s director of data centers and partner Adam Kramer presented on community impact and benefits. Kramer highlighted $2 billion in contracts awarded to Wayne County businesses, approximately 2,400 expected construction workers and a workforce impact exceeding 42,000 craft hours.

Following the presentations, over a dozen residents came forward to speak. They voiced numerous concerns, including current and future noise, environmental impact, lack of communication with the community, water usage and construction disturbances such as dust and vibrations from heavy equipment.

Haggerty subdivision resident Maggie Brumar played a recording of construction noise outside her home while she addressed the commission. “Sounds like another three years of this,” said Brumar over the sound of dump trucks. “That is unacceptable.” She added that she is currently unable to open her windows due to dust covering her patio and affecting her cat’s allergies.

Before the final vote, Planning Commission and Township Trustee Jeffrey Jahr clarified the commission’s role in this decision and noted that commenting on the moral or social applications of AI is outside its legal scope. “Our job as planning commissioners is to verify that the construction is in line with the law, is in line with the ordinances that we have,” said Jahr.

The commission voted 5-1 to approve the final site plan, with Commissioner Bernard Grant casting the lone dissenting vote.

In other business at the 266-minute meeting, the commission:

Approved a construction request from DTE Electric Company in collaboration with ITC for a high-voltage substation-switching station located on the east side of Haggerty Road, across from Old Haggerty Road, within the boundaries of Project Cannoli Data Center;

Granted a temporary land use permit to Corby Energy Services Inc. to operate a temporary construction yard on the north side of N I-94 Service Dr, south and west of Haggerty Road, and east of Independence Lane from Oct. 15, 2026 through Sept. 30, 2027.

The meeting adjourned at 9:56 p.m. All commissioners were present.