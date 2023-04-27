Police investigate April 21 death outside library

On Friday, April 21, at about 5:50 p.m., the Belleville Police Department was dispatched to the Belleville Area District Library, 167 Fourth St., on a report of a male down next to the library in a gated area.

Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old male, unconscious, and visibly bleeding. The Belleville Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a news release from Belleville Police Chief David Robinson.

Van Buren Police Department responded and assisted Belleville with securing the scene. Belleville PD requested assistance from a Michigan State Police forensic team to assist in this investigation.

Upon review of video, it currently appears that the male was in the library several hours before this incident and the preliminary assessment of the evidence indicates that the deceased male had injuries consistent with a fall or jumping from the second-story balcony of the library.

The police department has identified the deceased male, however, are waiting to release his identity until notification of next-of-kin.

Chief Robinson said on Monday that this investigation is still in the early stages as his department awaits the results of the forensic examination as well as the findings of the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office.

Chief Robinson thanks the Van Buren Township Police Department for its unwavering support and assistance as well as the Michigan State Police for its forensic assistance.

The library was closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said on Saturday she had been asked by police not to comment because the incident was still under investigation.

“I do want to thank my staff for their skill and professionalism during this difficult time,” she said.