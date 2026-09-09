Petitions approved for recall of Van Buren Township board

Now that wording for a recall petition has been approved, the committee seeking recall of the entire Van Buren Township board of trustees is proceeding with collecting signatures.

Anti-data-center activists filed proposals for the recall in June. Targeted for recall are supervisor Kevin McNamara, clerk Leon Wright, treasurer Sharry Budd, and trustees Donald Boynton, William Frazier, Bryon Kelley, and Kevin Martin. William Frazier passed away on Aug. 22 and his seat was filled by appointment.

The recall committee pulled one proposal prior to a clarity hearing, but eventually, a proposal by recall effort leader Jenn Smith was approved after appeal by the township’s attorney. A proposal by Van Buren Township resident Amber Martin was approved by the Wayne County Election Commission without challenge by the township.

In a message to the Independent, Smith said that Martin’s petition language is strong, so they will set aside Smith’s petitions and circulate the ones with Martin’s recall language.

“I think Jenn and I did our recalls for different reasons,” Martin told the Independent. “I came straight from work on May 19th to the development/incentive approval meeting for the Data Center in order to be present for the vote where it was standing-room only because the union workers and developers were thumbing their noses at the township citizens by taking all the seats, meanwhile saying nothing.”

She also said that Supervisor McNamara “left me feeling like he will continue to do what he wants regardless of our opinions and future quality of life.”

McNamara wasn’t the only official to draw Martin’s criticism.

“Clerk Wright spoke to us as if we were ungrateful children. I understand what’s happening and the environmental impacts this could have on our area for turkey & deer hunters, fishermen, gardeners and large bird watchers – often seen peering through the trees at the location of the proposed data center.”

Smith’s petition language focused on “the economic impacts, both good and bad, that should have been fully discussed with the community and decisions shouldn’t have been made behind closed doors by the board of trustees only,” Martin said.

Smith is also critical of the township’s Memorandum of Understanding for the $15.4 million for a lakeside park and/or an investment in the improvement of the township’s recreational facilities or other public services.

“The Township is to be given an initial lump-sum payment of five million, five hundred thousand ($5,500,000) dollars within 120 days of commencement of vertical construction, yet they’ve already spent over $1,000,000 acquiring a house to knock down for a park that no one asked for except for Supervisor McNamara. None of this makes sense,” Martin said.

She also noted that Darrin Camilleri, currently a State Senator who will be on the ballot in November, requested an additional $2 million through Senate Appropriation spending for the park, with completion expected in summer of 2028.

“Not one cent is earmarked specifically for the people that live around the Data Center already experiencing disruptions from ‘upgrades’ along the North Service Drive and Haggerty by ITC and DTE along their daily drive,” Martin notes. “This Board has to go before they make even more disrupting decisions that will expand to the region.”

Martin said that the recall committee began collecting signatures Sept. 9 in advance of the Van Buren Township meeting planned for that night and in which trustees were expected to give final site plan approval for the data center. (The Independent will publish a recap of the Sept. 9 meeting in our next issue.) Petition circulation will continue through Nov. 8.

The committee is planning several “drive through” opportunities for folks to sign petitions from their car, as well as canvassers going door to door.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask of the people that are elected officials to listen to us. They are supposed to represent our best interest and full stop when the people say no,” Martin said. “I want the next batch of representatives to actually represent us and be transparent.”

The recall committee is seeking residents who are interested in hosting a fall block party or bonfire to get the word out about the recall effort. Those looking for more information are invited to join the Facebook group Stop Data Center 48111 and reach out to Jenn Smith who often posts in the group.