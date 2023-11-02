Pet Loss Support Group meets 1st, 3rd Monday

The Pet Loss Support Group meets from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Brown Family Center. This community group that meets in person is free to attend.

The public is welcome to come and receive the support needed when you lose your beloved pet. The next meeting is Nov. 6.

For information, call Jacqueline Dalzell (734) 697-4500. There are no meetings in December. Meetings will resume Jan. 15, after the holidays.