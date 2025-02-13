Parent meeting set Feb. 26 for ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.’ show

Van Buren Community Players will present the youth musical, “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” in May.

Those wishing to be cast members should get ready to rock the stage with all the “Schoolhouse Rock” classic songs such as “Just a Bill,” “Conjunction Junction,” “Interjections,” “Unpack Your Adjectives,” “A Noun is a Person, Place, or Thing” and many more!

Parents are invited to join in for a special informative meeting with the director at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Van Buren Township Community Center Black Box Theater to learn about this production.

Auditions for “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” will be Monday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 11, from 7 to 9:30 p.m at the Black Box Theater. Whether you are a seasoned performer or a first-timer, this is your chance to shine and bring learning and laughter to life.

Performances are May 9-11 and 16-18 at the Black Box Theater inside the VBT Community Center, 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows at the Black Box, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com , email [email protected] , or call (734) 796-7900.