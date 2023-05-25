P.O. Letter Carriers collect 8,296 pounds of donated food for food closet

On Saturday, May 13, the Post Office Letter Carriers held their nationwide 2023 “Stamp Out” Hunger Food Drive. 8,296 pounds of food were received at the Emergency Food Closet housed at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St.

Forty volunteers worked over four days to set-up, sort, check “freshness” dates, store, shelve, recycle bags and boxes, and clean up. The shelves are now restocked!

A special thank you goes out to Tony Campbell-Fultz, the Belleville mail carrier, who organized and ran the food drive at the Belleville Post Office. Another big thank you to all the mail carriers who collected the bags of food on their routes.

This was the first year that runners from the Post Office brought the donations directly to the church. These were weighed and immediately sent downstairs to be sorted. It worked like a well-oiled machine!

Another thank-you goes out to Jim and Austin Nash, owners of The Butcher Shop located at 510 Main St., for donating hot dogs and buns to the volunteers on Saturday.

The oldest volunteer was 88 and the youngest three and a half. Thanks to ALL who donated food and their time to make this a successful drive to feed the hungry in our community!

Marilyn Wood-coordinator

Emergency Food Closet