Novi bomb-sniffing dog sweeps BHS following social media threat

Late Saturday, Dec. 13, a former Belleville High School student saw a social media post on Instagram that said a bomb had been placed in BHS. She alerted a BHS teacher with whom she had stayed in contact.

The BHS school resource officers were informed early Sunday morning and police started an investigation.

Belleville Police Chief Kris Faull said the building was cleared Sunday night after a bomb-sniffing dog with the Novi Police Department came out and swept the high school and found no bomb. School was not canceled on Dec. 15 because BHS was clean, she said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was involved in the investigation and Chief Faull said the FBI found the social media post IP address was from Serbia, so nothing could be done about it.

School Superintendent Pete Kudlak said the media post had said a bomb had been placed in the school and after the search found no bomb there was no need to cancel school on Monday, Dec. 15.

The incident was not mentioned publicly at the school board meeting Monday evening.