‘No Kings’ anti-Trump demonstration held on Belleville Road on June 14

The Van Buren Township “No Kings” anti-Trump demonstration on Saturday, June 14, stretched from Harris Park at the south to past Aldi’s on the north on the sidewalk on the east side of Belleville Road.

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright said his officers kept an eye on things and the demonstrators had their people keeping them back from the street. He said they were able to give their opinions and they had no problems.

The demonstration was from 3-5 p.m. and was one of almost 2,000 demonstrations planned across the country. There were reportedly 70 locations in Michigan.