NFDA again honors Brown Funeral Home for Excellence in Service

BROOKFIELD, WI – The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) congratulates the David C. Brown Funeral Home in Belleville for being one of 11 Michigan funeral homes to receive a 2024 Pursuit of Excellence Award.

Brown’s also is one of the only 105 funeral homes in the world that received this prestigious award in 2024.

Brown Funeral Home has been awarded this high achievement for the last 24 years.

This award is presented by NFDA annually to firms that have demonstrated a commitment to raising the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to strict ethical and professional standards and providing outstanding service to families and communities.

The 2024 Pursuit of Excellence Award honorees will be formally recognized by the association at the Funeral Director’s International Convention in New Orleans this month.

To earn a NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a funeral home must demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, including compliance with state and federal regulations; staff participation in ongoing education and professional development; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement in the community; active participation in and service to the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a Pledge of Ethical Practices.

Information about the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence program can be found at www.nfda.org/pursuitofexcellence .