News release: Belleville announces closing on 330 Charles St. for new city hall, PD

On March 24, the City of Belleville announced the official closing on the purchase of 330 Charles St., which will serve as the future home of Belleville’s City Hall and Police Department.

According to the news release, this acquisition marks a significant milestone in the City’s ongoing efforts to enhance municipal services, improve accessibility for residents, and provide a more efficient and functional layout for city operations.

The new facility will also ensure a modern and well-equipped environment to better serve the community.

“This is a monumental moment for Belleville,” said Jason Smith, Belleville city manager. “The purchase of 330 Charles St. represents our commitment to modernizing city operations, providing our residents and staff with a more efficient layout and accessible building, and ensuring that our police department has the space to continue serving our community effectively.”

The new facility will continue to keep police and administrative departments under one roof but with significant security and technology upgrades, the news release said.

The City is currently in the planning phase for the transition, with updates on renovations, timelines, and operational changes to be shared with the public in the coming months. The next phase for the City is soliciting bids for a design/build contract for the renovations, with the winning bidder serving as the general contractor.

Mayor Ken Voigt added, “This new home for City Hall and the Police Department will serve as a foundation for future generations and a hub for civic engagement. Paired with the planned road projects, park improvements, and other significant investments, this will be a historic year for Belleville.”

The mayor also said that thanks to the fiscal responsibility of past city councils, “We are able to purchase the building and make all the necessary renovations without incurring any debt or raising taxes.”

For more information and updates on the project, visit the City’s Facebook page or contact city manager Smith, at (734) 252-4307.