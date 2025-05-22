Motorcylist dies after crash at intersection in Van Buren Township

At about 5:20 p.m., May 14, Van Buren Township Police were dispatched to the area of Haggerty and East Huron River Drive on the report of a motorcycle-verses-car traffic crash.

Police Chief Jason Wright said the motorcycle and car collided in the intersection. This was a left-turn, head-on crash, he said.

The motorcycle rider, a 22-year old male from Superior Township, was transported to the hospital from the scene by Huron Valley Ambulance. He died and was publicly identified as Angel Guillen after notification of the family. He had been working at the Hair Station in Belleville.

According to the accident team, alcohol was not a factor, Chief Wright said.

The roadways surrounding the accident scene were closed for several hours up to Alden Drive to the north, Hannan Road to the east, and South Haggerty Road and Metropark entrance to the south.