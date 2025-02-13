More looking back: 30 years ago, this is what was happening in the tri-community

We are celebrating completion of our 30th year of publication by printing stories from our earliest issues to show what was happening in Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter.

In our Feb. 1, 1995 issue, there is a picture of Belleville’s new police chief, Hal Berriman, who will begin at $44,000 salary. City Manager Reid Charles was authorized to offer him the position, as recommended by the Civil Service Commission, and the city council will vote on it at its next meeting.

Berriman retired from the Detroit Police Department in December 1994 after almost 34 years of service. He retired with the rank of Inspector with the Crimes Against Persons/Property Division. He also served on the Internal Affairs Division.

He was sworn in on Feb. 13 by Clerk Agnes Frisch, who said this is the third police chief she has sworn in. She also swore in Chief Willard “Doc” Docktor and former Chief Jerry Remus.

In the Feb. 2, 1995 edition we also printed:

• After more than eight hours of discussion in two separate meetings within a week’s time, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education failed to come to an agreement on a proposed $49.95 million bond issue. This meant the 7.52-mill proposal missed the deadline to be on the April ballot.

• A “Banotai Roast” was set for Feb. 19 at the PNA Hall to honor the public service career of Sumpter Trustee Louis Banotai, 74, who served Sumpter Township over a 40-year period and was elected to every board position except supervisor. Louis’ parents came to the United States from Hungary in 1912. He graduated from BHS in 1940. In 1992, after a debilitating stroke, he walked the township to talk to Sumpter residents and seek voter support. The exercise not only speeded his return to health, but he won a resounding victory as trustee.

• New Belmont Manor apartment on-site manager Diane McKinniss hosted a festive, get-acquainted reception for tenants on Jan. 30 to get them acquainted with her, her new staff, and members of the Belleville Police Department. She said maintenance problems were being addressed. There had been a recent gang fight and stabbing in the apartment parking lot. One resident complained about the barrier at Henry Street that he understood was put in place to keep BHS students from abusing the Belmont drive between Henry and Columbia Avenue, but it used to be a second entrance for the apartment complex for emergencies. He said with a recent gas leak, residents could neither enter nor exit the complex because of rescue squads blocking the Columbia Avenue entrance.

• The Community Quilt Block of the Week is the Water Tower and Marilyn Locke tells the story. The water tower located on High Street in the city was erected in 1919. At one time it held well water that was charged with methane gas. The gas accumulated in the well house and its explosions caused the deaths of Charles Bunyea in 1924 and Charles Leonard in 1932. The tower overlooked Belleville Lake and was used to hold water for 67 years. On June 2, 1986, the rusted tower was pulled down after a weakened leg buckled and tower partially fell into the lake. The quilt block was created by Belleville attorney Josephine Chapman.

• The Tri-Community Optimists honored BHS essay winners: Jill Harrison, Shannon Saksewski, and Peggy Geeseman.

• The Seven Singing Losens were a part of the festivities at Bethany Bible Church on Feb. 5, honoring 25 years of service by Pastor John and Vesta Losen. The family arrived in Belleville 25 years ago and he may be the longest-serving minister still in the pulpit in the Belleville area. When their children were small, the Seven Singing Losens toured the New England states and South Africa. Although they hadn’t sung together in years, they’ll give it a try at the celebration. The family moved here on their wedding anniversity, Feb. 4, 1970, from Traverse City where he had served six years, with other churches before that.

• The Belleville Emergency Food Closet, housed at Belleville First Methodist Church, was chosen to receive $10,000 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area. Chairman Toni Hunt said the selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

• Steve and Svetlan Dimovski took over ownership of Belleville Bakery at 601 E. Huron River Dr. on Sept. 1, 1994. Steve, 29, said he moved from Macedonia in Yugoslavia in 1989, coming to America with the help of his sister in Grosse Isle to seek a better way of life.

• Sandy Burse had the sewing skills but not the business expertise to become an entrepreneur, but the Ann Arbor Community Development Corporation accepted her into the Women’s Initiative for Self Employment. Now she and her classmate Linda Owulette run The Sewing Connection on Belleville Road in the strip mall just north or Big Boy restaurant.

We will publish more history from 30 years ago as space allows.