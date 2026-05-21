Missoula Children’s Theatre to hold auditions on July 20

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre 2026 production of “Rapunzel” will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the McBride Middle School cafeteria, 47097 McBride Ave., Van Buren Township.

Missoula’s visit to the Belleville area in 2026 is sponsored by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts and a grant from Wayne County. There is no cost to the children taking part or their families.

Roles are available for students entering first grade through 12th grade.

Students wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session.

The first rehearsal begins approximately 15-minutes after the audition ends

No advance preparation is necessary, but a smile never hurts. Students should just be ready to come and have a good time. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of the audition.

Rehearsals will be during the day, every day of the week of July 20-25, and two performances will be done — at 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Those interested in taking part are invited to email BACA/Missoula at [email protected] and they will be put on a reminder list with the reminder email to be sent out the first of July.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana.

Holiday Inn Express Hotel and Suites is providing housing for the two Missoula directors for the week and the Belleville Area Council for the Arts thanks the hotel for its help.

BACA also thanks Van Buren Public Schools for providing the McBride school facilities for the event and Meijer for its financial donation.