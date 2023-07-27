Metro Baptist Church celebrates 50 years with same pastor

Dr. John and Linda Vaprezsan celebrated the 50th anniversary of Metro Baptist Church on July 15. They started the church on July 15, 1973 at 894 E. Huron River Drive, Van Buren Township, and moved it to 47100 N. I-94 Service Dr. in 1996.

The independent, fundamental Baptist church on 27 acres uses the King James Version Bible as its only Scripture. Since the beginning the church has supported and maintained a full-service bus ministry which provides cost-free transportation for those interested in learning about Christ.

The Vaprezsans have been married for 58 years and have three children: John, Pamela, and Todd; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. Dr. Vaprezsan started the church right after graduating from Hyles-Anderson College in 1973.