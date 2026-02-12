McBride to host events with Unified Basketball team

McBride Middle School announces two upcoming events for its Unified Basketball team.

The unified program joins students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same court to promote friendship and understanding.

Van Buren Public Schools is one of the two districts in Wayne County that have added the unified program to its sports department.

On Friday, Feb. 20, there will be a basketball game and Inclusion Pep Rally from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. during the school day vs. Parker Middle School of Howell.

Jessica McIntyre, on the McBride staff, invites people to experience the “electric atmosphere” as the entire student body gathers to cheer on the Unified team.

“This is a high-energy event featuring performances by the cheerleaders and a chance to see the school culture shift toward total inclusion,” she said.

The Showcase Game, an after-school event for family and friends on Wednesday, March 4, is from 4 to 5 p.m. The McBride team will be playing Frost Middle School of Livonia.

“Unified sports is more than just a game,” McIntyre said. “It is a movement recognized by organizations like the Special Olympics for its ability to ‘destroy stigma and stereotypes.’”

On Feb. 10, McBride held a National African American Parent Involvement Day, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast in the cafeteria provided by the McBride PTO. Parents were able to follow their students’ schedule and visit classrooms from 8:54 to 10:10 a.m., where they engaged in content-centered learning activities.

Representatives from Divine Nine, African American fraternity and sorority chapters, were in the Media Center, where they shared information and presentations with parents and students. The celebration concluded in the gymnasium with an open gym session, allowing students and parents to enjoy time together.