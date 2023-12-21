McBride TerrorBytes rank ninth in state championship match

McBride First Tech Challenge Team 14670 robotics team ranked ninth in its division at the First in Michigan State Championship recently at the Macomb Community College Sports and Expo Center.

The TerrorBytes proved a consistent competitor with their alliance partners throughout match play.

Teams compete in matches paired with a randomly selected team to form an alliance. For each match, two teams form the blue alliance and two teams form the red alliance to compete against each other.

Most interestingly, your partner for one match could very well end up as your opponent in the next. At the end of 54 matches, rankings are calculated for the six matches played by each team.

The TerrorBytes came in at ninth for the day. Top teams then go on to play in the finals in the division, then move to the championship matches.

The season began on Sept. 10 with the world game reveal, followed by six weeks of frantic design and building of a robot to play the season’s game prior to qualifying competition.

Coaches Tim Miller and David Girard could not be more proud of the accomplishments of the team, and extend a thank you to the mentors and parents who helped make this possible.

Tim Miller