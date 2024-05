May 31 is the deadline to apply for one of five, $1,500 scholarships from the Jeremy D. Stovall SPLURGE Foundation.

An applicant must be a 2024 graduate of a Michigan high school and two of the scholarships are designed for Belleville High School students.

Apply online or pick up applications at Crafted Beanery, 381 Main St., Belleville. www.jdstovallfoundation.org