Mason Vlademar earns place on U. of Nebraska Dean’s List for Fall 2024

Mason Vlademar of Van Buren Township is among the more than 7,300 University of Nebraska – Lincoln students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year.
Vlademar, a sophomore, is studying mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering, where a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale is required for placement on the Dean’s List.
