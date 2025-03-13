March is Quilt Show month at the Belleville Area Museum

March is Quilt Month and the third Saturday is Quilt Day. This year the Belleville Area Museum is covered with quilts from the front door through the second floor — 150 in all.

The Western Wayne County Quilt Guild has built a list of participants over the years and, of course, their Guild members put in their best work. There are many different types of quilts and wall hangings to enjoy over the five days a week the museum is open, which is: Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

A quilt is being raffled off and the drawing with be at noon on Nov. 8. Raffle tickets are $1 each.

Ticket to enter the museum is $5 for an adult.