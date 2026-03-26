March 29, 2026: National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Michigan

WHEREAS, on March 29, 1975, the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam; and,

WHEREAS, more than 400,000 Michigan residents served the nation in Vietnam, more than 2,600 sacrificed their lives; and,

WHEREAS, between 1964 and 1975 more than three million Americans left their homes and families and served overseas in a series of battles and conflicts of the Vietnam War; and,

WHEREAS, of Michigan’s sons and daughters who served in the military during the Vietnam War, 2,657 were killed in action, 36 were held as prisoners of war, and 48 still remain unaccounted for; and,

WHEREAS, of the 7,301,000 Vietnam veterans, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 201,285 reside in Michigan, ranking 12th in the nation; and,

WHEREAS, the State of Michigan recognizes the men and women who served with honor during more than a decade of fighting in the challenging terrains of Southeast Asia, where they faced extraordinary and unprecedented dangers; and,

WHEREAS, Michigan is grateful to those who fought in this conflict and are grateful for their bravery and inspiring service. The servicemen and women who served in the Vietnam War represent the definition of courage, honor, and sacrifice; and,

WHEREAS, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 officially designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day annually;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, and Garlin Gilchrist II, lieutenant governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim March 29, 2026, as National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Michigan, and I call this observance to all Michigan residents.