Man who died at library was Kyle Taylor of VBT

Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson announced on May 1 that through investigative efforts his department was able to make notification to next-of-kin in death investigation 23-1074 that occurred on April 21, 2023.

The deceased is Kyle Matthew Taylor, a 42-year-old man who was a resident of Van Buren Township.

Chief Robinson said they are still waiting on the Medical Examiner’s report and once it is received, he will release more information.