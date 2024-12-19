Man pours gasoline on himself, sets self on fire in VBT trailer park

On the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 11, a 50-year-old male doused his body in gasoline and lit himself on fire. He was outside, between mobile homes, on Ponderosa Trail in the Belleville Manor mobile home park, just north of Meijer shopping center.

Van Buren Township Deputy Chief Jason Monte said, based on the evidence located at the scene, the man suffered from severe mental health issues.

The deceased’s family has been notified, Deputy Chief Monte said.